BI Manager

This position reports to the Engineering Director

Purpose of the role:

– Manage team of BI Developers.

– Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of the knowledge and information management and business intelligence architecture.

– Responsible for the design and delivery of information management and business intelligence solutions for the organisation.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Building Qlik applications to provide the business with relevant information

– Creating end-to-end reports with focus areas for business improvement

– Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business

– Automating data extraction and report update processes

– Data validation and integrity testing

– Data cleansing and data modelling

– Optimisation of data models

– Managing a team of BI Developers and Data analyst actively in contributing to as well as participating in the recruitment process

– Defines standards and frameworks with regards to best practices

– Oversee operational support

– Ensure team projects adhere to deadlines, and budgets

– Ensure team and decentralised BI resources applications adhere to best practices

– Responsible for the overall operational functioning of the Qlik environment

Qualifications:

– Post Graduate Degree required with 5 – 7 years related experience

– An appropriate postgraduate tertiary education (eg applied mathematics, statistics, computer science etc)

– Minimum 2 years SQL experience

– High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

– Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Attributes required:

– If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential

– Experience using QlikView and QlikSense is required

– Experience using Python is highly advantageous

– Ability to lead a team of developers

– Project management

Learn more/Apply for this position