BI Manager

This position reports to the Engineering Director
Purpose of the role:
– Manage team of BI Developers.
– Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of the knowledge and information management and business intelligence architecture.
– Responsible for the design and delivery of information management and business intelligence solutions for the organisation.
Your responsibilities will include:
– Building Qlik applications to provide the business with relevant information
– Creating end-to-end reports with focus areas for business improvement
– Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business
– Automating data extraction and report update processes
– Data validation and integrity testing
– Data cleansing and data modelling
– Optimisation of data models
– Managing a team of BI Developers and Data analyst actively in contributing to as well as participating in the recruitment process
– Defines standards and frameworks with regards to best practices
– Oversee operational support
– Ensure team projects adhere to deadlines, and budgets
– Ensure team and decentralised BI resources applications adhere to best practices
– Responsible for the overall operational functioning of the Qlik environment
Qualifications:
– Post Graduate Degree required with 5 – 7 years related experience
– An appropriate postgraduate tertiary education (eg applied mathematics, statistics, computer science etc)
– Minimum 2 years SQL experience
– High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
– Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
Attributes required:
– If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential
– Experience using QlikView and QlikSense is required
– Experience using Python is highly advantageous
– Ability to lead a team of developers
– Project management