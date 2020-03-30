Cell C reschedules Take a Girl Child to Work Day

Cell C has announced that its annual Day of Take a Girl Child to Work Day 2020, scheduled to take place from 28 May, is postponed until further notice.

The postponement comes as concerns grow around the spread of Covid-19 and in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address regarding the nationwide lockdown. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of Take a Girl Child to Work Day(r) 2020 for the time being,” says Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s human capital and transformation chief.

“Cell C would like to thank our partners, for their understanding and continued support during this time. We believe this decision to be in the best interest of our nation,” she says.

Now in its 18th year, Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day is one of South Africa’s largest collaborative acts of volunteerism, aimed at encouraging corporates in South Africa to empower and provide guidance to girls on career development.

Even though the event is postponed, registration is still open and companies across the country can sign up to host girl learners aged 13-18 in their workplace over three days later on this year.