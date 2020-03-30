Covid-19 Connect helpline now in five SA languages

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has launched its Covid-19 Connect Whatsapp Helpline in four new languages.

THe WhatsApp helpline is available in Sotho, Zulu, Afrikaans and Xhosa, in addition to English.

This broadens the accessibility of the service, which was launched two weeks ago and currently has more than 3-million users.

Anyone in South Africa can join the Covid-19 Connect conversation by typing the word ‘Hi’ to +27 600 123 456 on WhatsApp.

They will then be able to select the language of their choice before moving to the main menu which delivers responses to the most frequently asked questions about Covid-19 and the coronavirus. This includes how to protect themselves and others through hygiene, the importance of self-isolation and physical distancing, symptoms, myths about the virus and more.

Drawn from the NDoH and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the information is accurate and up-to-date, and includes the latest news to enable people to keep in touch with developments during South Africa’s lockdown.