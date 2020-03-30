Data Engineer

Responsibilities:

– Lead a team of 4 subordinates

– Build and support data pipelines and datamarts

– Help facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources

– Ensure data quality standards are maintained

– Responsible for the infrastructure that provides insights from raw data

– Handle large volumes of data in batch and real time

– Developing proof concepts and implementing complex data solutions

– Code, test and document new or modified data systems

– Build automation tools

– Create data catalogue

– Interpret data results to business customers

– Develop standards and processes for integration projects and initiatives

– Provide technical assistance to junior team members

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering

– 5 years data engineering in an agile environment

– Required skills in: AWS(EMR, EC2, S3) Python, PySpark (mandatory) or Spark, BI Data Modelling and SQL

– 3 – 5 years team lead experience

– Must have broad experience in a range of software development and programming fields

– Technical data analysis and database design experience

– Expert knowledge of data modelling

– Experience in using Big Data batch and streaming tools

