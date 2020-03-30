Dynamics 365 (CRM) Lead Developer

Cape Town

I am currently working with an established, yet growing Microsoft Gold Partner in Cape Town. Due to their continued growth and the acquisition of new projects they are seeking a Dynamics 365 (CRM) Lead Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate must have the ability to combine their technical skills, creativity and customer focus to deliver great solutions to the customers and ensure they get the best out of our technologies and solutions.

The ideal candidate:

5+ years Dynamics CRM (Dynamics 365 is essential)

Strong working history with .NET

Strong functional skills

Stakeholder management experience

Experience with Azure is a bonus

Strong communication and leadership skills

What they offer:

Competitive salary

Medical aid and provident fund

Performance bonus

60% Remote work

Flexible hours

Exciting and cool Dynamics 365 online projects

Talented and motivated team

To discuss this and other exciting Microsoft Dynamics CRM opportunities in more detail please send your CV (email address) or call Liana Robson on (contact number) in complete confidence.

