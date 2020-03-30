Expect slow Internet speeds in SA

An outage on the west coast undersea cable, WACs, is currently affecting numerous South African ISPs.

While repairs on the WACs undersea cable systems are being planned, many ISPs will need to re-route their traffic via alternative paths, such as Seacom’s east coast undersea cable or other routes.

As a result of the WACs cable system issues, customers may experience increased latency as alternative routes are implemented, according to a statement from Seacom.

Because of the issues, many African ISPs and their customers could be experiencing unstable or slower speeds when using the Internet.

Seacom’s network platform is also affected by the WACs issues, the company states, but as its cable system on Africa’s East coast is continuing to work normally, Seacom will endeavour provide ISPs that rely heavily on WACs with diverse capacity.