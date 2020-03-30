Ford’s Digit robots explore new delivery options

Receiving a parcel from a courier or having food delivered to our door by a driver is something many of us have become accustomed to.

However, the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the resultant restrictions have shown that at times we might be forced to rethink how we interact or transact in certain situations where face-to-face human interaction poses a risk.

Voice and video calls have practically replaced face-to-face boardroom meetings while instant messaging has enabled friends and family to stay in touch. But what do we do about parcel deliveries? Is there a technological solution that enables A to B parcel deliveries without requiring face-to-face human interaction at any point?

If Ford’s autonomous logistics solution – a last-mile logistics solution combining Ford Motor Company’s autonomous vehicle technology and Agility Robotics’ bipedal robot called ‘Digit’ – goes mainstream soon, then the answer is yes.

Click here to see how Digit, a robot with arms and legs works with humans and in human spaces.