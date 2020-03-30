Information Security Architect

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 10 years working experience within the IT industry.

– 5 years leadership role in an IT Security environment

– 5+ years experience with IT projects from a Security architecture and design perspective (SDLC)

– 2 – 3 years hands-on experience with cloud applications, infrastructures and public cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP)

– 5+ years extensive experience in Information Security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance, and reliability

– 5+ years experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies

– 2 – 3 years demonstrable knowledge of Security Architectures and familiarity with various architecture viewpoints (business, applications, data, and technology architectures)

– 5+ years solid understanding of common security services and implementation including security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation, network security intrusion and exfiltration prevention tools

– 3+ years mentoring others to improve skills

– 3+ years strong leadership skills to indirectly manage across functional teams toward common solutions

– 3+ years strong facilitation skills to engage subject matter experts to define data requirements and conduct data modelling design reviews with project teams

