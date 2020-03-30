Liquid Telecom ensures service continuity

Liquid Telecom South Africa says it has mitigated network outages due unexpected loss of connectivity following a recent break-in the WACS (West Africa Cable System) undersea cable.

“To help ensure continuity of service, Liquid Telecom’s network traffic is automatically re-routed during such outages,” says Reshaad Sha, CEO Liquid Telecom South Africa. “We are responding to new and increased demand from customers with additional capacity across alternate routes.

“Liquid Telecom operates a five-cable system for our international internet capacity in South Africa. Our resilient architecture means the loss of the WACS capacity is unlikely to impact customers’ connectivity as demand surges.”

Last year, Liquid Telecom South Africa announced its advanced core network enhancements offering customers near unlimited bandwidth capacity. “The replacement of our core network has not only catered to legacy performance issues but has made Liquid Telecom’s network one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks in South Africa and across the African continent. It has also addressed one of the core needs of local enterprises around network capacity,” Sha explains.

In addition to providing customers with near unlimited capacity on the new core network, Liquid Telecom South Africa has deployed a chatbot interface on the network to respond to customer needs in real-time. This offering is built on an artificial intelligence platform so that it can mimic human conversation to ensure a seamless experience and deliver more accurate responses to customer queries.