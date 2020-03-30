Mobile developer

Mar 30, 2020

We are looking for a Mobile Developer to come onto an exciting project where they will be building out their flagship mobile application. This is a permanent opportunity.

Must have the following experience:

Requirements

  • Must have Ionic experience
  • 4-5 years of software development experience
  • Expert level knowledge of Javascript
  • Has built out mobile applications in latest versions of Ionic
  • Has built out enterprise level applications
  • Must be able to quickly adapt to the needs of the project
  • AWS
  • Has experience building out API’s
  • Must be able to write efficient, testable, and scalable code

Good to Have

  • FLutter
  • Bitbucket
  • Migrations into most recent versions of Ionic
  • Cordova

This is a fantastic opportunity for a long term engagement; if you are interested please send me a copy of your (email address)(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position