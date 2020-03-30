Mobile developer

We are looking for a Mobile Developer to come onto an exciting project where they will be building out their flagship mobile application. This is a permanent opportunity.

Must have the following experience:

Requirements

Must have Ionic experience

4-5 years of software development experience

Expert level knowledge of Javascript

Has built out mobile applications in latest versions of Ionic

Has built out enterprise level applications

Must be able to quickly adapt to the needs of the project

AWS

Has experience building out API’s

Must be able to write efficient, testable, and scalable code

Good to Have

FLutter

Bitbucket

Migrations into most recent versions of Ionic

Cordova

This is a fantastic opportunity for a long term engagement; if you are interested please send me a copy of your (email address)(email address)

