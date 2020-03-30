Wesbank offers relief plans

In response to the unprecedented pandemic, WesBank has devised payment relief plans to assist customers and partners who have been impacted by Covid-19.

WesBank provides a wide range of financial services products to the retail and corporate market in South Africa including Vehicle and Asset Finance, Full Maintenance Leasing and Vehicle Stock Funding.

In response to the effective actions put into place by government, the organisation has implemented what it believes to be appropriate and ethical plans to responsibly navigate around the current situation and ensure service continuity for all our customers.

We are pleased to announce that from 1 April – 30 June 2020, we will implement measures to provide relief to individual and business customers whose financial stability has been impacted by Covid-19. Our interventions will assist customers who demonstrated sound banking behaviour, such as having honoured their repayments to the bank on a consistent basis prior to Covid-19.

The type of relief and the implementation thereof will vary depending on the type of product that each customer holds.

Interest and fees will continue to accumulate on outstanding balances, but no fees will be charged for any relief granted.

Customers who have been impacted are urged to contact the bank through their preferred channel to make the necessary arrangements.

WesBank, together with the FirstRand Group, has also prioritised early invoice payments for our SME suppliers to the value of over R1-billion to ensure that they are able to maintain financial stability over this time.