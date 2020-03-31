Analyst Developer Ref: AD/ZR

An opportunity exists for a Cobol Analyst Developer to provides expert advice for the design, creation and delivery of routine to complex program specifications for code development and support on multiple, complex projects.This is a permanent Cape Town based opportunityResponsibilities
- Works on complex issues where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors.
- Analysis of change requests received for own systems and interfaces with other systems
- Analysis and documentation of changes required to systems – functional and/or technical specifications
- Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models), if applicable
- Exercises judgment in selecting methods, techniques and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.
- Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests
- Development of new programs according to change requests
- Testing of own programs to ensure correctness and testing of interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the change management process
- Documentation of changes in programs implemented
- Updates of data model documentation and functional specifications
- Publishing of documentation as required to a central point
- Problem solving and user assistance for own systems supported – functional, not technical
- Provision of hands-on training for own system and changes being implemented
- Provision of standby time / support over week-ends and at year-end
- Provision of batch support and standby on a daily basis
- Immediate correction of errors / bugs in production – No “force complete” as corrections must be during the batch window
- Support and assistance with DRP – Disaster Recovery Process
- Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines
- Networks with key contacts outside own area of expertise.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Degree/Diploma IT – advantageous
- Having wide-ranging experience, uses professional concepts and company objectives to resolve complex issues in creative and effective ways.
- Minimum 5 years IT experience using Assembler, Cobol, DB2 and Java programming
- Java web services
- Working with financial systems
Knowledge and Experience:
Knowledge and understanding of:Mainframe System:
- Cobol programming language
- Assembler programming language
- JCL (Job Control Language)
- SQL (Structured Query Language)
- DB2 database
- XML
- TSO/ISPF
- Easytrieve programming
Non Mainframe technologies:
- Programming in Java
- Business Objects (including Universe design)
The following will be advantageous:
- Testing process
- Financial services knowledge