Analyst Developer Ref: AD/ZR

Mar 31, 2020

An opportunity exists for a Cobol Analyst Developer to provides expert advice for the design, creation and delivery of routine to complex program specifications for code development and support on multiple, complex projects.This is a permanent Cape Town based opportunityResponsibilities

  • Works on complex issues where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors.

  • Analysis of change requests received for own systems and interfaces with other systems

  • Analysis and documentation of changes required to systems – functional and/or technical specifications

  • Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models), if applicable

  • Exercises judgment in selecting methods, techniques and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.

  • Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

  • Development of new programs according to change requests

  • Testing of own programs to ensure correctness and testing of interfaces to other systems

  • Debugging of programs

  • Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the change management process

  • Documentation of changes in programs implemented

  • Updates of data model documentation and functional specifications

  • Publishing of documentation as required to a central point

  • Problem solving and user assistance for own systems supported – functional, not technical

  • Provision of hands-on training for own system and changes being implemented

  • Provision of standby time / support over week-ends and at year-end

  • Provision of batch support and standby on a daily basis

  • Immediate correction of errors / bugs in production – No “force complete” as corrections must be during the batch window

  • Support and assistance with DRP – Disaster Recovery Process

  • Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

  • Networks with key contacts outside own area of expertise.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • Degree/Diploma IT – advantageous

  • Having wide-ranging experience, uses professional concepts and company objectives to resolve complex issues in creative and effective ways.

  • Minimum 5 years IT experience using Assembler, Cobol, DB2 and Java programming

  • Java web services

  • Working with financial systems

Knowledge and Experience:

Knowledge and understanding of:Mainframe System:

  • Cobol programming language

  • Assembler programming language

  • JCL (Job Control Language)

  • SQL (Structured Query Language)

  • DB2 database

  • XML

  • TSO/ISPF

  • Easytrieve programming

Non Mainframe technologies:

  • Programming in Java

  • Business Objects (including Universe design)

The following will be advantageous:

  • Testing process

  • Financial services knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position