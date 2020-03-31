Full Stack PHP Developer

Are you a Full Stack PHP Developer looking for a new and exciting opportunity?

Well this is a perfect opportunity for you!

Our client in the Cape Town area is looking for a skilled Full Stack PHP Developer to join their experience team.

Requirements:

– BSc. Degree in Computer Science or similar

– 5 years’ experience

– 5 years’ experience in following disciplines: PHP, MySQL, HTML5, JavaScript / jQuery, CSS, OOP / MVC frameworks such as Laravel and WordPress

– Knowledge of NPM / Bower / Grunt / Gulp are a plus

– Ability resolve de-bugging issues with code and the ability to refactor the code

– Experience in reviewing the code of developer peers

– Ability to build websites and apps from kick-off to completion

– Ability to integrate processes and solve complex issue

Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or fax to: (contact number), you can also contact us on (contact number) or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

