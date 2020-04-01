BI Developer

BI Developer with extensive SQL experience and minimum 3 years’ relevant BI experience in the Financial Service Sector, required to develop and maintain various BI models.

Minimum requirements:

– Tertiary IT qualification required – Certificate/Diploma or Degree in IT

– Minimum 3 years’ BI Development experience essential

– Extensive SQL experience essential

– Experience in either Qlikview / QlikSense, PowerBi / Python required

– Financial Services experience required

– Agile / SCRUM experience advantageous

– Talend/Snowflake experience advantageous

– Development experience – C#, Python, Java, Angular experience beneficial

Responsibilities:

– Develop and maintain various BI Models for decision making purposes

– Transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI Models

– Make suggestions to improve layouts

– General model integrity checks

– Model reloads and distribution setup

– Monthly reporting to management

