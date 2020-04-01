DevOps Engineer

Apr 1, 2020

Tayla Allan

Nigel Frank International

Cape Town

Join an International development company who specialise in the development of Online Gaming/Gambling.

With 20 years industry experience, offices across the Globe and a working environment every employee looks for – this is an opportunity not to miss!

Core Responsibilities

  • Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]
  • Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
  • Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required
  • Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Skills & Qualifications

  • .Net development environment [Microsoft stack]
  • HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
  • AWS
  • Python, Docker, Kubernetes, Powershell, Rancher
  • Agile workflow methodologies
  • Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
  • Windows infrastructures
  • CI/CD pipelines
  • NodeJS – Ideal

Benefits

  • Casual, flexible environment
  • Flexi hours
  • Ability to work remote – at managers discretion
  • Growth
  • Casual dress code
  • International company
  • Cutting-edge technology

