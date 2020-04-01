Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer

Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

My Client, who is an industry leader in the Retail Industry, is looking for a Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer to join their IT department and build functional applications and websites.

Duties will include:

Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks

Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages

Develop technical specifications and architecture

Test and debug various .NET applications

Review and refactor code

Deploy fully functional applications

Upgrade existing programs

Support junior developers’ work

Document development and operational procedures

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

Winforms

Entity Framework

C#

MS SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Casual Dress Code

Team Support

Medical Aid

Non-Corporate Environment

If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position