Technical Lead Developer (.NET)
This international software development company is not your standard software devs house, nor are they looking for a standard developer to join their extraordinary team.
This opportunity is for the passionate, the code junkie that has a flare for new technologies, enjoys architecting solutions and is a natural leader.
This opportunity is for someone who strives to be the best they can be, someone who wants to join a team of like-minded passionate developers on their journey as they continue to growth and expand their business.
Main skills and experience you’ll bring to the table
- designing / architecting solutions based on requirements
- proven team leadership abilities
- ability to produce high quality code (back & front) while successfully managing the above mentioned tasks
- minimum of 6 year’s hands-on development experience using C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript (AngularJs, Angular4)
Responsibilities
- Setup and maintain development process
- Guide and oversee that repositories, servers, etc are set up correctly for a project
- Ensure project is delivered as per design / architecture and requirements
- Conduct code reviews
- Organise and oversee the learning and development of team members, i.e. training sessions, courses, etc.
- Provide input into scoping sessions if required. Larger projects will have dedicated
- Technical scoping sessions.
- Provide input into timeframe estimates for projects
- Provide input into design (review wireframes from a technical perspective)
- Responsible for driving sprint planning meetings, working with the PM / PO (product owner) and team
- Direct the creation of epics, stories and tasks
- Help to break the requirements into development tasks
- Responsible for design / architecture
- Ã¢û€”û€¹ System architecture
- Ã¢û€”û€¹ Data layer through to UI
- CMS or data model design and contracts
- Integrations layer design
- Business layer
- UI architecture
- Ã¢û€”û€¹ Diagrams as required
- Ã¢û€”û€¹ Change designs as required
- Responsible for team demo
Benefits
- work from home one a week
- flexi time
- medical aid
- casual work environment
- smart colleagues and like-minded people
- team events
If you’d like to be considered for this opportunity, please send over your updated CV to (email address).
Kindly note that only South African Citizens are being considered for this role.