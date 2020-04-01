Technical Lead Developer

Technical Lead Developer (.NET)

This international software development company is not your standard software devs house, nor are they looking for a standard developer to join their extraordinary team.

This opportunity is for the passionate, the code junkie that has a flare for new technologies, enjoys architecting solutions and is a natural leader.

This opportunity is for someone who strives to be the best they can be, someone who wants to join a team of like-minded passionate developers on their journey as they continue to growth and expand their business.

Main skills and experience you’ll bring to the table

designing / architecting solutions based on requirements

proven team leadership abilities

ability to produce high quality code (back & front) while successfully managing the above mentioned tasks

minimum of 6 year’s hands-on development experience using C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript (AngularJs, Angular4)

Responsibilities

Setup and maintain development process

Guide and oversee that repositories, servers, etc are set up correctly for a project

Ensure project is delivered as per design / architecture and requirements

Conduct code reviews

Organise and oversee the learning and development of team members, i.e. training sessions, courses, etc.

Provide input into scoping sessions if required. Larger projects will have dedicated

Technical scoping sessions.

Provide input into timeframe estimates for projects

Provide input into design (review wireframes from a technical perspective)

Responsible for driving sprint planning meetings, working with the PM / PO (product owner) and team

Direct the creation of epics, stories and tasks

Help to break the requirements into development tasks

Responsible for design / architecture

Ã¢û€”û€¹ System architecture

Ã¢û€”û€¹ Data layer through to UI

CMS or data model design and contracts

Integrations layer design

Business layer

UI architecture

Ã¢û€”û€¹ Diagrams as required

Ã¢û€”û€¹ Change designs as required

Responsible for team demo

Benefits

work from home one a week

flexi time

medical aid

casual work environment

smart colleagues and like-minded people

team events

If you'd like to be considered for this opportunity, please send over your updated CV.

Kindly note that only South African Citizens are being considered for this role.

