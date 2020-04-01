Tier 2 Support Engineer

We are looking for a Tier 2 Support Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.The role will include remote support and joint working with the project or specialist teams. The Tier 2 Support Engineer is responsible for providing our customers with high level support either as a point of escalation from the Tier 1 support engineers or in conjunction with other specialist teams within Operations. You will ensure that service level agreements are met whilst delivering reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via support lines, Livechat, email or self-service portals.Responsibilities:

Shift based role

Adherence to internal and ITIL-based processes & procedures

Support of Veritas NetBackup and other backup technologies

Adhere to all SOP’s, policies and procedures

Interface with clients on a regular basis

Adherence to daily, weekly & monthly operational tasks

Advanced troubleshooting and Scheduling of backup jobs.

Trending backup success rates and failures.

Problem and Error resolution

Monitoring

Checking backup success rates

Checking backup failures rates

Investigate partial and unsuccessful backups

Health Check on backup software and hardware

Willingness to learn about and work with a variety of products

Technical Skill:

Netbackup experience ver7.0 and above – highly beneficial

Veeam, Carbonite Evault experience

Experienced with backup methodologies and products.

Experienced in Windows Server (contact number))

Knowledge and experience in structured networks, switches, wireless, firewalls and internet routers etc.

Proven experience with various hardware platforms – HP, Dell, Sonicwall, Raid etc.

Understanding of technologies such as Active Directory, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, IIS, VPN, GPO, Server Roles, etc.

The aptitude and willingness to learn new software packages, systems and solutions.

Experience with working in multi-client remote environments.

Linux experience advantageous

Other Skills:

Strong organizational skills be able to prioritize varied workloads and work to strict deadlines.

Detail orientated, self-starter and excellent time management skills.

Excellent customer facing, communications and phone skills.

Commercially aware.

Enthusiastic, ability to motivate others and a positive willingness to get involved.

Ability to work effectively through stressful situations

Qualifications and experience required:

A minimum of 2-years hands on experience as a backup engineer

Backup experience – non negotiable

MCSE/MCP certification or qualifications are desirable

Veritas certified – highly advantageous

Logical approach to problem solving

Excellent inter-personal skills with good time management

Proven customer service & communication skills

