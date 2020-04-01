We are looking for a Tier 2 Support Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.The role will include remote support and joint working with the project or specialist teams. The Tier 2 Support Engineer is responsible for providing our customers with high level support either as a point of escalation from the Tier 1 support engineers or in conjunction with other specialist teams within Operations. You will ensure that service level agreements are met whilst delivering reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via support lines, Livechat, email or self-service portals.Responsibilities:
- Shift based role
- Adherence to internal and ITIL-based processes & procedures
- Support of Veritas NetBackup and other backup technologies
- Adhere to all SOP’s, policies and procedures
- Interface with clients on a regular basis
- Adherence to daily, weekly & monthly operational tasks
- Advanced troubleshooting and Scheduling of backup jobs.
- Trending backup success rates and failures.
- Problem and Error resolution
- Monitoring
- Checking backup success rates
- Checking backup failures rates
- Investigate partial and unsuccessful backups
- Health Check on backup software and hardware
- Willingness to learn about and work with a variety of products
Technical Skill:
- Netbackup experience ver7.0 and above – highly beneficial
- Veeam, Carbonite Evault experience
- Experienced with backup methodologies and products.
- Experienced in Windows Server (contact number))
- Knowledge and experience in structured networks, switches, wireless, firewalls and internet routers etc.
- Proven experience with various hardware platforms – HP, Dell, Sonicwall, Raid etc.
- Understanding of technologies such as Active Directory, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, IIS, VPN, GPO, Server Roles, etc.
- The aptitude and willingness to learn new software packages, systems and solutions.
- Experience with working in multi-client remote environments.
- Linux experience advantageous
Other Skills:
- Strong organizational skills be able to prioritize varied workloads and work to strict deadlines.
- Detail orientated, self-starter and excellent time management skills.
- Excellent customer facing, communications and phone skills.
- Commercially aware.
- Enthusiastic, ability to motivate others and a positive willingness to get involved.
- Ability to work effectively through stressful situations
Qualifications and experience required:
- A minimum of 2-years hands on experience as a backup engineer
- Backup experience – non negotiable
- MCSE/MCP certification or qualifications are desirable
- Veritas certified – highly advantageous
- Logical approach to problem solving
- Excellent inter-personal skills with good time management
- Proven customer service & communication skills