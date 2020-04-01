UWC makes history with virtual graduation

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) marked a historical landmark yesterday when it virtually conferred 3 945 certificates, diplomas and degrees on graduates who, it says, will go on to make a difference in the world.

These include 57 Doctoral degrees, 198 Master’s degrees, 1 031 Honours degrees, 2 079 Bachelor’s degrees, 434 diplomas and 146 certificates.

UWC registrar, Dr Nita Lawton-Misra, says graduate employability is one of the three pillars of UWC’s 60th celebrations, and the university will not hold its graduates back from entering the job market.

“Today marks a momentous point in UWC’s history,” Dr Lawton-Misra says. “Under ordinary circumstances we would have been celebrating our students’ achievements with their loved ones on campus.

“However, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and being able to allow our students who have worked hard to get to this point in their lives, the opportunity to graduate and receive their certificates digitally gives true meaning to the rhetoric on the 4th industrial revolution.

“Congratulations to all students who have graduated today! May this be the beginning of even greater moments in your lives. Well done!”