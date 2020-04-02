BI Developer – Qliksense Engineer

Creation of dashboards which contains data model (Snowflake or Star schema) as per requirement and wherein Data is extracted from various Sources systems viz Sql Server,Oracle,Excel file and data extracted from Source systems are stored in a QVD form for faster retrieval of records and finally having graphical representation of Data in the form of Charts,Table Box etc for better Analysis or forecast from End user prospective and providing the section access to ensure valid users are accessing/viewing the dashboard.

Implement various data modeling, visualization and reporting techniques

Creating qvd file, Transformation

Create different types of charts for QlikSense Dashboard Analysis

Implementing set analysis in QlikSense

Provide input on proposing, evaluating and selecting appropriate design alternatives which meet client requirements and are consistent with client’s current standards and processes

Minimum Requirements

1-3 years of experience as a BI/DW professional or Qlik Sense Developer.

QlikSense Certification

Bachelor’s degree (BE/B.TECH) in Computer Science, MIS or related qualification

A strong analytical and logical mindset

Well-versed with concepts and techniques of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing.

Must be familiar with a project’s complete life cycle implementation of at least 1 to 2 projects

Skilled in Qlik Sense web integration, advanced SQL knowledge, Stored Procs, SQL scripting, nested selection, stored procedures, triggers, analytic functions, tuning etc.

