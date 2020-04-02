BI User Interface: Analyst Programmer II

Understand our client’s business needs;

Understand our client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;

Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with our client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;

Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with our client;

Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;

Analyze cellular network and retail transactional data to track all events for a cellular customer

Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI-related queries, requests & incidents.

Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.

Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

Assist, support and drive the compilation of specifications between and the client and ensure alignment and business benefit of the proposed solution to the client.

Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.

Act as the lead/representative with all Cellular BI related work sessions with the clients (e.g. feedback/progress sessions; solution exploration; etc.)

Our client is a dynamic IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions to the group.

The primary focus of this position is to engage with different clients in the cellular area to understand business problems/needs, and align on and drive delivery of solutions. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer

Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial

Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial

At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.

Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.

Previous development experience will be to your advantage.

Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position