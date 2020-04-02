BI User Interface: Analyst Programmer II

Apr 2, 2020

  • Understand our client’s business needs;
  • Understand our client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;
  • Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with our client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;
  • Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with our client;
  • Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;
  • Analyze cellular network and retail transactional data to track all events for a cellular customer
  • Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI-related queries, requests & incidents.
  • Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
  • Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.
  • Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
  • Assist, support and drive the compilation of specifications between and the client and ensure alignment and business benefit of the proposed solution to the client.
  • Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.
  • Act as the lead/representative with all Cellular BI related work sessions with the clients (e.g. feedback/progress sessions; solution exploration; etc.)

Our client is a dynamic IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions to the group. 

The primary focus of this position is to engage with different clients in the cellular area to understand business problems/needs, and align on and drive delivery of solutions. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers. 

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer
  • Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial
  • Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial
  • At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.
  • Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.
  • Previous development experience will be to your advantage.
  • Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.

