IT Developer Front End

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

– 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development

– Experience in the following development languages:

– SQL 2005 and higher

– .Net (C#)

– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

– XAML

– OO Development Methodologies

– An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

– Must have detailed knowledge of:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– Testing practices

Ideal:

– Knowledge of:

– UML

– Systems analysis and design

– Banking systems environment

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Analytical Skills

Competencies

– Adhering to Principles and Values

– Analysing

– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Applying Expertise and Technology

Additional Information

– Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

– Contactable via own mobile phone

– A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

– Clear criminal and credit record

We offer:

