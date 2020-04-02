JSE and TMS launch virtual AGMs

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has partnered with The Meeting Specialist (TMS) to launch the first virtual AGMs in South Africa to enable clients to engage with shareholders while the country is faced with tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

As an essential service, the JSE plays a key role in maintaining the South African capital markets infrastructure and enabling economic momentum. The launch of the virtual AGM platform comes at a time where business continuity is paramount to ensuring the running of the economy.

The platform caters for virtual AGMs and electronic voting, and also allows participants to connect from any location in the world using smart devices. When conducting the AGM, the TMS will ensure a concise record of all attendees, secure auditing and provide technical support.

Ursula du Plooy, head of issuer relations and company services at the JSE, says: “We find ourselves in unprecedented times and that has encouraged businesses to be agile and innovative in their approach.”

“Our listed companies still need to engage with their shareholders and hold AGM’s, finding enabling solutions for our clients is a key focus for us and our ‘new normal’ has led us to introducing this new offering, proof that inclusivity and sustainable ways of working is achievable,” says Valdene Reddy, director of JSE Capital Markets

The virtual AGMs are aligned with the JSE implementing business continuity measures during this period where physical meetings are not possible, will also accommodate as many participants as possible while allowing screen sharing.

The virtual offering accommodates both participants who are connecting electronically and those attending the AGM physically.

The JSE will continue to offer the service even after the Covid-19 crisis as platform for engaging with stakeholders.