New CIO for e4

Fintech software specialist e4 has announced the appointment of Fikile Sibiya as its CIO.

Sibiya will oversee the vision, leadership, development and implementation of IT initiatives for the company.

“Central to my new role will be aligning core technology decisions and investments to the objectives of the organisation, while also ensuring we continuously deliver a stable, robust and secure platform for our clients,” says Sibiya.

Sibiya previously worked for industry leading brands such as Microsoft and Rand Merchant Bank, where she held positions extending across software consulting; business analysis, demand management and team leadership roles.

“I look forward to using the knowledge I have gained over the years to contribute to the successful growth of e4.”

Grant Phillips, CEO, e4, says that Sibiya’s appointment is well timed for the company. “e4 is in a significant growth and diversification phase. We are extremely pleased to welcome Fikile in what will be a vital role within the company. Strengthening our governance and internal organisational structures are key initiatives and we have no doubt that she will add tremendous value.”