Senior UI Designer

International concern with offices in Cape Town is looking for a Senior UI Designer to contribute to their customer centric, design-driven culture and software development environment. As part of UI & UX team you will be part of all aspects of the human-centred design process, contribute to design system, and collaborate in-person and remotely with your UI teammates in South Africa and Canada.



The Company is in the process of overhauling their existing web platform, designing new products and scaling the UX and UI team within the organisation. Looking for an energetic, inspiring and seasoned UI Designer with a proven track record in designing user interfaces and a wealth of experience in establishing and working with design systems. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior UI skills and be able to translate low-fidelity mockups into fully fleshed out artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

Conceptualise original ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design challenges

Maintain component library in Figma with strict guidelines

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards

Execute visual design for final hand-off to developers

Present and defend designs and key milestone deliverables to peers and stakeholders

Work closely with the UX lead and greater team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs

Partner with our product team to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals and experience

Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and UX team that is distributed between Canada and South Africa

Minimum Requirements

Proven UI experience

Demonstrable UI design skills with a strong portfolio

Expert in design software such as: Figma, Sketch and UX Pin

High-level understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for close collaboration with developers

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

Ability to present your designs and sell your solutions to various stakeholders

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process

Qualifications and Experiences:

5 years plus experience as a UI Designer

A diploma or equivalent in the design field

A portfolio of work done to date

