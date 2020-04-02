International concern with offices in Cape Town is looking for a Senior UI Designer to contribute to their customer centric, design-driven culture and software development environment. As part of UI & UX team you will be part of all aspects of the human-centred design process, contribute to design system, and collaborate in-person and remotely with your UI teammates in South Africa and Canada.
The Company is in the process of overhauling their existing web platform, designing new products and scaling the UX and UI team within the organisation. Looking for an energetic, inspiring and seasoned UI Designer with a proven track record in designing user interfaces and a wealth of experience in establishing and working with design systems. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior UI skills and be able to translate low-fidelity mockups into fully fleshed out artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.
- Conceptualise original ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design challenges
- Maintain component library in Figma with strict guidelines
- Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards
- Execute visual design for final hand-off to developers
- Present and defend designs and key milestone deliverables to peers and stakeholders
- Work closely with the UX lead and greater team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs
- Partner with our product team to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals and experience
- Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and UX team that is distributed between Canada and South Africa
Minimum Requirements
- Proven UI experience
- Demonstrable UI design skills with a strong portfolio
- Expert in design software such as: Figma, Sketch and UX Pin
- High-level understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for close collaboration with developers
- Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction
- Ability to present your designs and sell your solutions to various stakeholders
- Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
- A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
- Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process
Qualifications and Experiences:
- 5 years plus experience as a UI Designer
- A diploma or equivalent in the design field
- A portfolio of work done to date