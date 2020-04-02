Visual Data Analyst Programmer

Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

Develop and drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible whilst adhering to team best practices.

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.

Mentor fellow developers.

Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.

Doing standby on a rotating basis.

Our client is a IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions.

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data. You need to uncover and synthesize connections in data that are not always so clear. This will involve engaging with different clients to understand business problems/needs and deliver data insights. By understanding the data value chain and retail acumen will help you to put everything into context. Being able to tell a compelling story by visualising data is crucial to get your point across and keep your stakeholders engaged. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

Strong Data analysis skills

At least 6 years of Qlikview and/or QlikSense and/or Qlik NPrinting experience

Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial

Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL

Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favourably

Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s

Preferred agile experience

Learn more/Apply for this position