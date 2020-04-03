Data Analyst Programmer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data.Role Purpose:
- You need to uncover and synthesize connections in data that are not always so clear.
- This will involve engaging with different clients to understand business problems/needs and deliver data insights.
- By understanding the data value chain and retail acumen will help you to put everything into context.
- Being able to tell a compelling story by visualizing data is crucial to get your point across and keep your stakeholders engaged.
- You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.
Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Strong Data analysis skills
- At least 6 years of Qlikview and/or QlikSense and/or QlikNPrinting experience
- Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
- Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
- Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably
- Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
- Preferred agile experience
Responsibilities:
- Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
- Identify, analyses, visualize and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
- Develop and drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible whilst adhering to team best practices.
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
- Mentor fellow developers.
- Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.
- Doing standby on a rotating basis.
Strengths:
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
- Strong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skills
- Detail-oriented with excellent communication skills
- You have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life
- Can cope under pressure
- Curious and interested in analyzing problems and possible solutions
- Strong team player
- Self-driven learner, passionate about new technology
- Above all, be passionate about what you do
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful