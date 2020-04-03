Data Analyst Programmer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data.Role Purpose:

  • You need to uncover and synthesize connections in data that are not always so clear.
  • This will involve engaging with different clients to understand business problems/needs and deliver data insights.
  • By understanding the data value chain and retail acumen will help you to put everything into context.
  • Being able to tell a compelling story by visualizing data is crucial to get your point across and keep your stakeholders engaged.
  • You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.

Key Competencies and Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Strong Data analysis skills
  • At least 6 years of Qlikview and/or QlikSense and/or QlikNPrinting experience
  • Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
  • Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
  • Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably
  • Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
  • Preferred agile experience

Responsibilities:

  • Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
  • Identify, analyses, visualize and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
  • Develop and drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible whilst adhering to team best practices.
  • Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
  • Mentor fellow developers.
  • Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.
  • Doing standby on a rotating basis.

Strengths:

  • The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
  • Strong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skills
  • Detail-oriented with excellent communication skills
  • You have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life
  • Can cope under pressure
  • Curious and interested in analyzing problems and possible solutions
  • Strong team player
  • Self-driven learner, passionate about new technology
  • Above all, be passionate about what you do

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

