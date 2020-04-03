Data Engineer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data.Role Purpose:

You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.

You join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.

Key Competencies and Qualifications:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP

At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience

Dimensional Modelling

Data analyses

Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)

Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial

Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT

Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL

Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably

Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s

Preferred agile experience

Responsibilities:

Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

Identify, analyses, visualize and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.

Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.

Doing standby on a rotating basis.

Strengths:

The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility

Strong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skills

Detail-oriented with excellent communication skills

You have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life

Can cope under pressure

Curious and interested in analyzing problems and possible solutions

Strong team player

Self-driven learner, passionate about new technology

Above all, be passionate about what you do

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position