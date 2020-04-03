Data Engineer

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data.Role Purpose:
- You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.
- You join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.
Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP
- At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience
- Dimensional Modelling
- Data analyses
- Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)
- Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial
- Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
- Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL
- Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably
- Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
- Preferred agile experience
Responsibilities:
- Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.
- Identify, analyses, visualize and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.
- Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.
- Doing standby on a rotating basis.
Strengths:
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
- Strong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skills
- Detail-oriented with excellent communication skills
- You have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life
- Can cope under pressure
- Curious and interested in analyzing problems and possible solutions
- Strong team player
- Self-driven learner, passionate about new technology
- Above all, be passionate about what you do
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful