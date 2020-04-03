Dynamics 365/CRM Developer

Job Title – Senior Dynamcis 365 Developer/Technical Consultant

Salary – Up to R85K CTC PM

Job Type – Full time

Location: Bellville, Cape Town

The Opportunity

I am looking for an experience Senior Dynamics 365 (CRM) Developer that is able to work in a consulting environment, speaking to customers and implementing Dynamics 365 solutions in a full SDLC. My client is a Global Microsoft Gold Certified Partner that have a fantastic reputation in the market and are working on some of the largest Dynamics 365 implementations in Africa.

Job Description

As a Dynamics 365 developer you are responsible for development, support, maintenance and implementation. You should have good experience in application of standard software development principles. You should be able to work as an independent team member, capable of applying judgement to plan and execute your tasks.

Skills & Experience

In depth working and practical experience with Dynamcis CRM & Dynamics 365

C#, javascript, html, css

Consulting experience is beneficial

Personal Attributes

Must be a team player and able to play a leadership role within the team.

Effective verbal and written communication within the team

Benefits

Competitive salary and benefits

A great working environment with cutting edge colleagues

Room to grow and develop yourself through our dual learning and development career pathways

A great team to influence and develop your skills

Flexi time

Opportunity to work with a range of industries and projects

Regular salary appraisals

This is a fantastic opportunity for Developers to work in an amazing company that put their employees first. They will help you grow skilfully, by equipping you with the necessary resources for both professional and personal development.

If you believe that you meet the criteria we are looking for, we would love to hear from you by applying to the job. We are looking to move on these roles quickly and can have the process turned around relatively quickly, thus do not miss the opportunity and get in touch by sending your CV.

Learn more/Apply for this position