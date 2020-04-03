Job Title – Senior Dynamcis 365 Developer/Technical Consultant
Salary – Up to R85K CTC PM
Job Type – Full time
Location: Bellville, Cape Town
The Opportunity
I am looking for an experience Senior Dynamics 365 (CRM) Developer that is able to work in a consulting environment, speaking to customers and implementing Dynamics 365 solutions in a full SDLC. My client is a Global Microsoft Gold Certified Partner that have a fantastic reputation in the market and are working on some of the largest Dynamics 365 implementations in Africa.
Job Description
As a Dynamics 365 developer you are responsible for development, support, maintenance and implementation. You should have good experience in application of standard software development principles. You should be able to work as an independent team member, capable of applying judgement to plan and execute your tasks.
Skills & Experience
- In depth working and practical experience with Dynamcis CRM & Dynamics 365
- C#, javascript, html, css
- Consulting experience is beneficial
Personal Attributes
- Must be a team player and able to play a leadership role within the team.
- Effective verbal and written communication within the team
Benefits
- Competitive salary and benefits
- A great working environment with cutting edge colleagues
- Room to grow and develop yourself through our dual learning and development career pathways
- A great team to influence and develop your skills
- Flexi time
- Opportunity to work with a range of industries and projects
- Regular salary appraisals
This is a fantastic opportunity for Developers to work in an amazing company that put their employees first. They will help you grow skilfully, by equipping you with the necessary resources for both professional and personal development.
If you believe that you meet the criteria we are looking for, we would love to hear from you by applying to the job. We are looking to move on these roles quickly and can have the process turned around relatively quickly, thus do not miss the opportunity and get in touch by sending your CV.