FNB Connect slashes data prices

FNB Connect will reduce data prices by up to 55% this month and will double customers’ data on their Lifestyle plans without any price increase.

This weekend, FNB Connect will also be giving all its customers 1Gb of free data during the national lockdown, with a validity period of 30 days. This lockdown data allocation is in addition to the Free Connect allocations that customers with qualifying transactional accounts receive monthly.

Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO, says: “This will enable our customers to save on telco spend, which is a regular feature in household budgets. Access to affordable and free data goes a long way in assisting our customers navigate difficult times and is also aligned to our ethos of offering real help when it’s needed the most.”

Shadrack Palmer Product Head at FNB Connect, adds: “In our efforts to provide our customers with more value for their money, we’ve reduced our mobile data prices and doubled the data bundles on most of our Lifestyle plans, to give our customers more reason to connect anywhere and anytime. This is needed now more than even, as South Africans are observing the 21-day national lockdown, with many strapped for cash during these challenging times.

“Since the launch of our Free Connect offering in July 2019, we’ve tried to remain consistent to see how best we can incentivise our customers when they need it most,” Palmer says. ” We understand the pressures customers are facing financially and are committed to providing better value at every opportunity.”