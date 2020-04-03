Frontend Developer

Our client needs Frontend Developers to help build our next generation of applications.

Role Purpose

As a key member of our product feature teams, you will work alongside the product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.

We are looking for you to help us build a strong culture of automated testing, progressive application architecture, continuous integration, dev-ops and user experience

Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or relatedtechnical discipline

Qualifications:

Requirements:

As you will be working in multi-technology environment, ability to demonstrate

Aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies is desired.

3+ years’ practical software development experience

2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:

Frontend tech (client)

React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)

Webpack

ES6+, HTML5, CSS3 Backend tech (server + API) Node, Express, Typescript Go Development tooling: Git Linux Docker Kubernetes Active development practices: Client/Server application development Single Page Applications (SPA) Unit and Integration testing Micro services architecture RESTful API’s Involved in technical analysis and design new features Write elegant robust production code Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for components Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors Mentor other developers.



o Continuous Integration (CI)

Responsibilities:

Key Attributes:

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal withconflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context

Experience in influencing best practices within teams

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

