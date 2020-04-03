Frontend Developer

Apr 3, 2020

Our client needs Frontend Developers to help build our next generation of applications.

Role Purpose

  • As a key member of our product feature teams, you will work alongside the product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.
  • We are looking for you to help us build a strong culture of automated testing, progressive application architecture, continuous integration, dev-ops and user experience
  • Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or relatedtechnical discipline

Qualifications:

Requirements:

  • As you will be working in multi-technology environment, ability to demonstrate
  • Aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies is desired.
  • 3+ years’ practical software development experience
  • 2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:
  • Frontend tech (client)
  • React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)
  • Webpack
  • ES6+, HTML5, CSS3
    • Backend tech (server + API)
    • Node, Express, Typescript
    • Go
      • Development tooling:
      • Git
      • Linux
      • Docker
      • Kubernetes
        • Active development practices:
        • Client/Server application development
        • Single Page Applications (SPA)
        • Unit and Integration testing
        • Micro services architecture
        • RESTful API’s
          • Involved in technical analysis and design new features
          • Write elegant robust production code
          • Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for components
          • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
          • Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors
          • Mentor other developers.

o Continuous Integration (CI)

Responsibilities:

Key Attributes:

  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal withconflict in an effective way
  • Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context
  • Experience in influencing best practices within teams

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

