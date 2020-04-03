Intel launches world’s fastest mobile processor

Intel has broken beyond the 5 GHz barrier for laptops with the launch of the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. Headlined by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, the company says the H-series delivers desktop-calibre performance that gamers and creators can take anywhere.

“Today’s introduction of the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile platform extends Intel’s gaming leadership, delivering desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form-factor and breadth of choice with more than 100 laptop designs launching this year, including more than 30 thin-and-light systems,” says Frederik Hamberger, GM of the premium and gaming laptops segment at Intel.

“The new platform is optimised for enthusiasts and creators by delivering the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across the majority of the volume which will deliver amazing game play and rich creation for users.”

He adds that gamers are moving increasingly toward mobile systems and rank processor speed in their top three most important features.

Packed with incredible performance typically only available from desktops, 10th Gen Intel Core laptop processors deliver faster performance with up to 5,3 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads to enable immersive gaming experiences with amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance.

Games and applications continue to depend on high-frequency cores and Intel is pushing the frequency envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best PC gaming experience on a laptop.

At the top of the stack is the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, featuring unparalleled performance across the board with up to 5,3 GHz Turbo, eight cores, 16 threads and 16Mb of Intel Smart Cache. The unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor powers the ultimate laptops for gamers and creators, allowing further customisation, optimisation and tuning of the CPU’s performance.

Compared with a three-year-old system, the i9-10980HK delivers:

• Up to 54% more frames per second in gaming for even better playability across top titles;

• Up to 44% better overall performance for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel; and

• Up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster and easier to create and share.

The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor with up to 5.0 GHz Turbo is purpose-built for enthusiast gamers and creators demanding optimised performance. Compared with a three-year-old system, i7-10750H delivers:

• Up to 44% more frames per second in gaming;

• Up to 33% better overall performance; and

• Up to 70% faster 4K video exporting.

The 10th Gen launch also introduces the new Intel Core i7-10875H, featuring up to 5,1 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads for the growing creator segments, enthusiast gamers that also enjoy creation, and other demanding multitaskers.