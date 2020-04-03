IT Helpdesk Support Technician

Spinnaker Software is looking for an IT Helpdesk Technician to join the User Assistance Department. This position is based at the Head Office in Parklands. It’s your chance to start 2020 in a well structured working environment within a dynamic team that shares a mutual goal towards excellent client service. You are the ideal candidate if you have at least an A+ qualification and have +- two to three years’ experience in the IT industry already. Knowing the very basics of SQL would come in handy and will be the foundation of your learning.

We’re looking for someone with a true passion for Customer Service and Software Troubleshooting. Please note that shifts and weekend work is a non-negotiable in this role and punctuality is very important as we have SLAs to adhere to.

Company Description:

We are a retail management service provider, currently servicing more than 1,400 stores across Southern Africa. Spinnaker Software started as a family business in 1997 and has grown to become a market leader in retail and wholesale management solutions. Our footprint has expanded and we now have offices in every major city in Southern Africa. Since our inception we’ve grown to a staff complement of 200+. We’ve worked hard to earn our reputation as a leader in retail management software, with a suite of innovative in-house developed Arch products.

Requirements

– Software Knowledge

– Troubleshooting

– Good written and verbal communication

– Ability to work in pressurised environment

– Ability to juggle multiple high priority tasks

Please note:

Filling our vacancies with suitable candidates is a top priority. Our recruitment process still continues despite of the Covid-19 situation.

Learn more/Apply for this position