Scrum Master

Our client has a vacancy for a scrum master. The successful candidate will ensure that agile principles and concepts are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts. You will be responsible for prioritizing requirements and be a facilitator for teams that needs to grow within the scrum/agile methodology.

Responsibilities:

– Guide the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and values to delight clients

– Guide teams on how to get the most of out of self-organisation to fill in the intentional gaps left in the Agile/Scrum frameworks

– Assess the Scrum Maturity of the team and organisation and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity

– Remove impediments or guide teams to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment

– Build a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis of problem solving

– Facilitate getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work

– Facilitate discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

– Assist internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information

– Support and educate the Product Owner, especially with respect to grooming and maintaining the product backlog

– Provide all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and lead by example

Minimum requirements:

– Relevant IT diploma or degree

– First level Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM II)

– 2 years relevant work experience in a Scrum Master role for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory knowledge of other Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD

– Knowledge and/or experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

– Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team

– Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous burndown techniques, handling bugs etc.)

– Proficient in both spoken and written English and at least one other of the official South African languages

– Computer literacy (MS Office)

– Competencies:

– Communication and interpersonal skills

– Teamwork

– Assertiveness in ensuring the Agile / Scrum concepts and principles are adhered to

