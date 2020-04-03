Securicom debuts advanced threat detection solution

Securicom continues to add to its cyber threat-busting arsenal. New to its end-to-end range of IT security services is Securicom Monitor Detect Alert (MDA), an advanced network threat detection and alert platform.

Suitable for organisations of all shapes and sizes, with mini-appliances available for branch offices to scalable virtual appliances for big datacentres, Securicom MDA provides 24X7 real time detection of malicious network traffic and shadow IT. While monitoring and detecting malicious traffic on the network, Securicom MDA is also an aggressive watchdog over existing security controls such as perimeter firewalls to ensure their effectiveness.

“Securicom MDA ensures stringent monitoring of network traffic and the various security tools already installed on companies’ IT infrastructure to identify malicious content and vulnerabilities before they become a problem,” says Douw Gerber, business development manager at Securicom. “With the incidence and sophistication of cyber related threats constantly increasing, every business should assume that there is malicious traffic on their networks. It is there and you want to know about it.

“Most businesses don’t have the capacity or qualified resources to monitor the effectiveness of their currently deployed security controls. With Securicom MDA businesses are assured that networks, shadow IT and existing security controls are being watched and managed effectively.”

He adds that the MDA service assists companies in complying with legislation such as GDPR and POPIA.

Furthermore, the service can also assist businesses in managing service level agreements across multiple IT security service providers.

Securicom MDA is a fully managed service provided by Securicom, with the appliance being deployed on the customer perimeter firewall via a SPAN (Mirror) port on the firewall. The device is pre-configured by Securicom and once deployed will immediately start collecting and sending logs to the cyber threat intelligence platform.

The MDA appliance collects IPFIX based traffic logs that are then sent to the cloud based cyber threat intelligence platform which utilizes threat feeds from 15 vendors to correlate and generate alerts. This platform contains a database of over 200 000 000 malicious destinations.

Securicom MDA includes a local SOC service provided by Securicom. Any alerts considered as level 3 to 5 will be escalated. A security analyst from Securicom will notify the client of the alert and provide suggestions for remediating the threat. Level 1 and 2 alerts are managed via automated responses to the client. Customers can also check alerts on a dedicated portal.

Gerber says: “Securicom MDA differentiates from other similar services in its quick deployment time and the value-adding SOC service provided by experts at Securicom. As it is a fully managed service, no special skills are needed in house to manage the solution and clients are assured of qualified support when they need it while having visibility of alerts on their dedicated dashboards. Securicom MDA is also affordable, with licensing based on internet bandwidth and not endpoints.”