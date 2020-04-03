Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer

Apr 3, 2020

Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

My Client, who is an industry leader in the Retail Industry, is looking for a Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer to join their IT department and build functional applications and websites.

Duties will include:

  • Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks
  • Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages
  • Develop technical specifications and architecture
  • Test and debug various .NET applications
  • Review and refactor code
  • Deploy fully functional applications
  • Upgrade existing programs
  • Support junior developers’ work
  • Document development and operational procedures

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • Winforms
  • Entity Framework
  • C#
  • MS SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • Casual Dress Code
  • Team Support
  • Medical Aid
  • Non-Corporate Environment

If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

