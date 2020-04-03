Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
My Client, who is an industry leader in the Retail Industry, is looking for a Senior .NET/ Winforms Developer to join their IT department and build functional applications and websites.
Duties will include:
- Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks
- Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages
- Develop technical specifications and architecture
- Test and debug various .NET applications
- Review and refactor code
- Deploy fully functional applications
- Upgrade existing programs
- Support junior developers’ work
- Document development and operational procedures
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- Winforms
- Entity Framework
- C#
- MS SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Casual Dress Code
- Team Support
- Medical Aid
- Non-Corporate Environment
