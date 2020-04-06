AI powered security surveillance helps reduce crime

Commercial property developers as well as business park landlords and property managers have a specific set of security challenges.

At stake is the security of millions of rands’ worth of equipment and stock, tenants and the safety of large crowds in shopping malls. Paramount is the prerequisite for vigilant eyes everywhere simultaneously with guarding that extends from the heart of the property to its entire perimeter.

Offsite CCTV monitoring specialists, AI Surveillance (AIS), understand the security issues common to the property sector. Armed with self-learning, state-of-the-art intelligent software, video analytics, real time alerts and a team of security professionals, they run an centralized offsite security operation that is optimally efficient.

“Our approach to each client’s unique requirements allows for tailor-made solutions that combine the strengths of industry leading software, centralised cloud storage and remote monitoring skills,” says Robert Nichol, CEO of AIS. “We are living in a time of uncertainty and potentially new challenges. Security spend is coming under greater pressure with staff costs escalating and productivity remaining low.

“AIS is proud of the fact that we offer clients an overall cost saving on security spend whilst improving onsite guard effectiveness by proactively directing them to areas of suspicious activity to prevent actual criminal acts. It’s a solution we see working very well in the property space and believe this is only beginning of it.”

The AIS security system offers a range of features to optimise offsite surveillance. Its intelligent software learns normal behavioural patterns within a monitored environment and alerts, which occur in real time, are only dispatched when unusual behaviour is detected. This reduces monitored footage by more than 95% and significantly amps up the levels of efficiency that can be achieved.

All detected incidences are packaged to the controllers in an auditable and user-friendly alarm stack for faster detection and better preventative solutions and actions than ever before.

“Today’s best security solution lies in a dual approach,” says Nichol. “It’s not a choice between guards or offsite CCTV surveillance. We believe that one should utilise both to create a bespoke solution that combines a high quality service from trustworthy and reputable teams of professionals so that clients can achieve their primary goals of personal safety, protection of property, mitigation of security risks and the reduction of criminal incidents”