The company is looking for an Android developer to join their team in Cape Town. The successful applicant will be responsible for developing new applications, as well as maintaining and enhancing our existing apps. You will be responsible for all aspects of the design including UI/UX, development of app engine, integration into a number of APIs. Key Responsibilities:

Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements

Code and test program modules that meet design specifications

Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications

Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process requirements

Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions

Communicate and enforce coding standards

Create well designed, reusable objects

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of overall Android development.

Extensive knowledge of the Android SDK.

Strong OO design and programming skills in Java (J2EE/ J2ME)

Experience using and creating scalable web-based RESTful APIs.

Experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, XML, JSON, etc.)

Demonstrated success in defining and launching mobile apps.

Object orientated design and development, with use of design patterns

Using version control (e.g. SVN)

Education & Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science Degree or related discipline would be an advantage

Competencies:

Attention to detail

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional

Proactive, Efficient and Focused

Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused

Ability to write code of a consistently high quality

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player

