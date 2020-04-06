The company is looking for an Android developer to join their team in Cape Town. The successful applicant will be responsible for developing new applications, as well as maintaining and enhancing our existing apps. You will be responsible for all aspects of the design including UI/UX, development of app engine, integration into a number of APIs. Key Responsibilities:
- Integrate technical and application components to meet business requirements
- Code and test program modules that meet design specifications
- Maintain, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications
- Identify configuration changes to applications so that they meet business process requirements
- Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Create well designed, reusable objects
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years of overall Android development.
- Extensive knowledge of the Android SDK.
- Strong OO design and programming skills in Java (J2EE/ J2ME)
- Experience using and creating scalable web-based RESTful APIs.
- Experience in integration development (HTTP, SOAP, XML, JSON, etc.)
- Demonstrated success in defining and launching mobile apps.
- Object orientated design and development, with use of design patterns
- Using version control (e.g. SVN)
Education & Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science Degree or related discipline would be an advantage
Competencies:
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional
- Proactive, Efficient and Focused
- Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused
- Ability to write code of a consistently high quality
- Reliable, trustworthy and a team player