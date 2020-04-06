Business Analyst (HCM)

Business Analyst (SAP)HCM
Attractive market related package plus bonus
Cape Town
Superb career opportunity with leading listed FMCG Group to work as part of this high performing SAP team.
Key Responsibilities
- SAP compliance with obligations (including legislation, regulatory, contractual and agreed standards/policies)
- SAP HCM solution that fully addresses current and immediate business needs
- Creation and maintenance of a pipeline of changes and projects that aligns SAP HCM modules with a focus of Time/PY/OM/PA and Oceana’s foreseeable plans
- SAP HCM solution design (including change requests), ensuring that strategies, policies, standards and best practices are applied correctly and consistently
- Individual and team service delivery against agreed SLAs and KPIs
- Adherence to defined targets, procedures, standards and measures for quality and customer satisfaction
- Excellent end user adoption, uptake and understanding
- Minimisation of preventable incidents
- Automation of feasible administrative and operational tasks
- Active and positive engagement with end users, application support and third parties
- Effective ongoing knowledge transfer to other IT staff, third parties and end users
- Successful delivery of medium and high complexity changes and projects on-time and on budget, including management of third-party resources where applicable
- Coaching and training users with regards to the use of IT assets and policies
- Maintenance of legislative requirements as and when published in the Government gazette
Qualification and experience
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree in related field required
- SAP Certification on ECC 608 for HCM Modules with a focus on Time Management
- Experience in a global organisation advantageous
Please apply on-line