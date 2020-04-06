Business Analyst (HCM)

Business Analyst (SAP)HCM

Attractive market related package plus bonus

Cape Town

Superb career opportunity with leading listed FMCG Group to work as part of this high performing SAP team.

Key Responsibilities

SAP compliance with obligations (including legislation, regulatory, contractual and agreed standards/policies)

SAP HCM solution that fully addresses current and immediate business needs

solution that fully addresses current and immediate business needs Creation and maintenance of a pipeline of changes and projects that aligns SAP HCM modules with a focus of Time /PY/OM/PA and Oceana’s foreseeable plans

/PY/OM/PA and Oceana’s foreseeable plans SAP HCM solution design (including change requests), ensuring that strategies, policies, standards and best practices are applied correctly and consistently

Individual and team service delivery against agreed SLAs and KPIs

Adherence to defined targets, procedures, standards and measures for quality and customer satisfaction

Excellent end user adoption, uptake and understanding

Minimisation of preventable incidents

Automation of feasible administrative and operational tasks

Active and positive engagement with end users, application support and third parties

Effective ongoing knowledge transfer to other IT staff, third parties and end users

Successful delivery of medium and high complexity changes and projects on-time and on budget, including management of third-party resources where applicable

Coaching and training users with regards to the use of IT assets and policies

Maintenance of legislative requirements as and when published in the Government gazette

Qualification and experience

Relevant Bachelor’s degree in related field required

SAP Certification on ECC 608 for HCM Modules with a focus on Time Management

Experience in a global organisation advantageous

Please apply on-line

Learn more/Apply for this position