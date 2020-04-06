Mustek expands product portfolio with Molex

Mustek has expanded its existing product portfolio with the introduction of the Molex brand.

Molex manufactures a portfolio of copper and fibre structured cabling solutions. The Molex Structured Cabling is designed to enable networking infrastructure, delivering delivers power-saving IP connectivity to native digital devices and legacy systems, optimised for high-speed data transmission and premise edge networking.

Trevor Van Zyl, Mustek brand executive, comments: “With the introduction of Molex to our already extensive product portfolio will only help catapult us forward, particularly in the infrastructure segment.

“With the company’s deep industry knowledge, Molex can help clients meet all their current and future demands when it comes to high-density and Power Over Ethernet (PoE) infrastructure,” comments Van Zyl.

He adds: “Molex is the perfect addition to Mustek’s already extensive product portfolio, with its wide range of products and solutions that seamlessly work together to increase operational efficiency, allowing businesses and public service organisations to run smoothly.”

Sean Lax, Molex product manager at Mustek confirms: “Molex stock has arrived in country and is currently being held by freight forwarders, due to the national South African Covid-19 lockdown the stock should be available within a week or two of re-opening for business.”