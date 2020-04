Node Developer

A digital finance business offering consumers a payment method for their online and in-store shopping purchases using instant credit.Our client is looking for highly skilled low-level NODE and TYPESCRIPT engineers for their super-agile environment to complement their Cloud (AWS) FinTech platform.Their platform encompasses a dynamic customer-centric front-end, full cycle bank proven transnational backend and a fully integrated Administration portal. It has a fully autonomous customizable process and rules-based engine.Position SummaryWork as part of a young dynamic team responsible for analysis, design, development, configuration, testing, and implementation of their financial services platform.RequirementsРJavaScript Рthey use Node.js, AngularJS, but the specific frameworks that you have worked with are of less concern than your exposure to, and comfort with, JavaScript as a development platform.- Databases Рthey use MongoDB and PostgreSQL. Exposure to NoSQL and relational databases is a must.- Testing Рthey use mocha, protractor and selenium- Cloud Рthey love the cloud. More particularly, we love AWS. Exposure to primary cloud PaaS and SaaS is a definite advantage (AWS, Google or Azure)AttributesTeam PlayerSense of humorLearnerCreativeIntelligentProblem SolverConfidentPassionateTeacherTech StackTypeScriptNode.jsAngularJSAmazon EC2, S3, SNS, SES, SWF, CloudFront, Lambda, ECS, APIGateWay, S3, SecretManager,SQSBootstrapHTML5MEANMongoDBPostgreSQLRedisC#GIT NPM 

Learn more/Apply for this position