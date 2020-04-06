Node Developer

A digital finance business offering consumers a payment method for their online and in-store shopping purchases using instant credit.Our client is looking for highly skilled low-level NODE and TYPESCRIPT engineers for their super-agile environment to complement their Cloud (AWS) FinTech platform.Their platform encompasses a dynamic customer-centric front-end, full cycle bank proven transnational backend and a fully integrated Administration portal. It has a fully autonomous customizable process and rules-based engine.Position SummaryWork as part of a young dynamic team responsible for analysis, design, development, configuration, testing, and implementation of their financial services platform.Requirements– JavaScript – they use Node.js, AngularJS, but the specific frameworks that you have worked with are of less concern than your exposure to, and comfort with, JavaScript as a development platform.- Databases – they use MongoDB and PostgreSQL. Exposure to NoSQL and relational databases is a must.- Testing – they use mocha, protractor and selenium- Cloud – they love the cloud. More particularly, we love AWS. Exposure to primary cloud PaaS and SaaS is a definite advantage (AWS, Google or Azure)AttributesTeam PlayerSense of humorLearnerCreativeIntelligentProblem SolverConfidentPassionateTeacherTech StackTypeScriptNode.jsAngularJSAmazon EC2, S3, SNS, SES, SWF, CloudFront, Lambda, ECS, APIGateWay, S3, SecretManager,SQSBootstrapHTML5MEANMongoDBPostgreSQLRedisC#GIT NPM

Learn more/Apply for this position