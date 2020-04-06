QA Test Analyst

Test Engineer

A test engineer’s job duties include planning, designing, and evaluating products, as well as collaborating with production management. The test engineer makes sure that the finished product can be identified easily and tested thoroughly. Testing returned units, collecting data, and analyzing patterns are also among the test engineer’s duties.

Reporting Relationships

Work closely with the Test Lead to ensure quality is implemented as part of the processes and that quality standards are adhered to.

Responsibilities:

– Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

– Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

– Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan.

– Perform all tasks with attention to detail.

– Read and comprehend requirements for testing.

– Create test plans and test cases per business requirements.

– Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead.

– Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing.

– Understand test case management, creation and execution.

– Understanding of UI and backend testing

– Ability and experience with prioritization of tasks, identification of items requiring escalation

Requirements

– Degree in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

– Minimum 2 years of manual testing

– ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage

– Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile based systems

– Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC

– Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills. Additionally, the role requires proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list-out the logical testing path.

– Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

– Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

– The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

– Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

– Understanding of computer networks and excellent troubleshooting skills in these environments.

– Experience working with defect tracking – JIRA preferred

– Solid SQL skills.

– Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in shorter time frame

– Strong background with web testing (functional and cross browser)

– Exposure to test automation will be advantageous.

– Exposure to API testing will be advantageous.

– You should be able to communicate with developers at a technical level, not only from a test perspective.

