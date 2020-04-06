Refurbished computers in huge demand

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a huge demand for refurbished computers as South Africa companies quietly execute their disaster recovery plan and staff set up to work from home.

Deemed an essential service, Xperien has ramped up its production line and has been able to prepare at least 800 refurbished laptops for sale or rent.

Buying refurbished electronics provides a far better price versus value specification when compared to buying new devices. However, when purchasing these products, Xperien warns that one must ensure that they are Certified Refurbished Systems (CRS).

Xperien CEO Wale Arewa says they knew a lockdown was inevitable judging by what was happening around the world. “We were able to double output but getting the staff to work till the early hours of the morning.

“This crisis has made refurbished computers hot property because it’s a cheap option and stock is available immediately. Before the lockdown, there was a 2 month delivery lag for new laptops,” he explains.

Xperien enables companies to lease high specification, refurbished laptops and PCs at a low cost. It procures used computer equipment, tests it thoroughly and refurbishes it. This equipment is then leased to businesses looking for a low-cost option and one that enhances their environmental credentials.

The company offers Grade-A products and all its products are put through factory grade processes that are certified and audited by ISO 14001:2015, ISO9001:2015. Xperien also offers a variety of warranties as well as a fetch and return so that customers can buy with piece of mind knowing that they have purchased from an accredited supplier with aftersales service.

With sufficient stock, Xperien was able to provide customers with CRS laptops and desktops at short notice. “One of its clients was a high street bank that rented 250 laptops for staff that worked in branches national wide. Another was a firm of attorneys that purchase 200 laptops to enable their staff to work remotely.

“Smart companies have continued to place orders even after the lockdown because they understand that Xperien will be able to delivery computing to customer faster than they can procure new computers,” he concludes.