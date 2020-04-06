Senior Business Analyst

Senior SAP Business Analyst (PM)

Highly attractive market related package plus bonus

Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity with leading listed FMCG Group. Reporting into the Head pf SAP you will be responsible for ensuring that two or more areas of SAP (PM at a minimum) are optimised for the business, and properly embedded, understood and utilised.

Key Responsibilities

SAP compliance with obligations (including legislation, regulatory, contractual and agreed standards/policies)

SAP PM solution that fully addresses business current and immediate needs

Creation and maintenance of a pipeline of changes and projects that aligns SAP PM with businesses foreseeable plans

SAP PM solution design (including change requests), ensuring that strategies, policies, standards and best practices are applied correctly and consistently

Individual and team service delivery against agreed SLAs and KPIs

Adherence to defined targets, procedures, standards and measures for quality and customer satisfaction

Excellent end user adoption, uptake and understanding

Minimisation of preventable incidents

Automation of feasible administrative and operational tasks

Active and positive engagement with end users, application support and third parties

Effective ongoing knowledge transfer to other IT staff, third parties and end users

Successful delivery of medium and high complexity changes and projects on-time and on budget, including management of third-party resources where applicable

Coaching and training users with regards to the use of IT assets and policies

Effective vendor and contract management

Qulaification and experience

Bachelor degree in related field required Master’s degree in related field highly desirable.

A sound track record of achievement within a large Corporate environment.

SAP qualifications in PM SAP module

Please apply on-line

Learn more/Apply for this position