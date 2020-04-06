Senior Business Analyst

Senior SAP Business Analyst (PM)
Highly attractive market related package plus bonus
Cape Town
Excellent career opportunity with leading listed FMCG Group. Reporting into the Head pf SAP you will be responsible for ensuring that two or more areas of SAP (PM at a minimum) are optimised for the business, and properly embedded, understood and utilised.
Key Responsibilities
- SAP compliance with obligations (including legislation, regulatory, contractual and agreed standards/policies)
- SAP PM solution that fully addresses business current and immediate needs
- Creation and maintenance of a pipeline of changes and projects that aligns SAP PM with businesses foreseeable plans
- SAP PM solution design (including change requests), ensuring that strategies, policies, standards and best practices are applied correctly and consistently
- Individual and team service delivery against agreed SLAs and KPIs
- Adherence to defined targets, procedures, standards and measures for quality and customer satisfaction
- Excellent end user adoption, uptake and understanding
- Minimisation of preventable incidents
- Automation of feasible administrative and operational tasks
- Active and positive engagement with end users, application support and third parties
- Effective ongoing knowledge transfer to other IT staff, third parties and end users
- Successful delivery of medium and high complexity changes and projects on-time and on budget, including management of third-party resources where applicable
- Coaching and training users with regards to the use of IT assets and policies
- Effective vendor and contract management
Qulaification and experience
- Bachelor degree in related field required Master’s degree in related field highly desirable.
- A sound track record of achievement within a large Corporate environment.
- SAP qualifications in PM SAP module
