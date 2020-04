Senior Java Developer

Java Developer

Technical Skills:

SDLC. Unit Testing.

Java, SQL, Oracle, WebLogic, C, XML, Hibernate, Spring Framework

Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge

JSP, html, Struts experience

Java EE 5 & 6 experience

Qualifications:

Matric with English and Maths

BSc Computer Sciences/ Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

Java Qualification (Advantageous)

Experience:

At least 6 years experience with Java systems development.

Learn more/Apply for this position