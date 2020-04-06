Senior Java Developer

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.

Key Responsibilities

– Develop new functionality and components.

– Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements

– Create unit and integrated system tests.

Requirements:

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.

– A strong knowledge of Java essential.

– Ability to work in a team environment, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

– Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Subversion); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

– JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, EJB’s and RESTful Services

– Spring framework (preferable)

– JPA /Hibernate

– Experience with an application server (i.e. Tomcat, Websphere,Weblogic)

– Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have)

– JAXB and XML Schema

– Maven

– SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

– SoapUI

