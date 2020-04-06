Senior Java Developer

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.
To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.
Key Responsibilities
– Develop new functionality and components.
– Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements
– Create unit and integrated system tests.
– Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.
Requirements:
– Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.
– A strong knowledge of Java essential.
– Ability to work in a team environment, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
– Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Subversion); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
– JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, EJB’s and RESTful Services
– Spring framework (preferable)
– JPA /Hibernate
– Experience with an application server (i.e. Tomcat, Websphere,Weblogic)
– Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have)
– JAXB and XML Schema
– Maven
– SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
– SoapUI