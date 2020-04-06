Senior Python Developer – 4+ years experience

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Southern Suburbs, Cape Town

About the Client:

My client takes an innovative and proactive approach to tackling business challenges and they are very customer focused. They love being heavily involved in their work and have a fantastic success rate – they are the definition of team work!

As the Senior Python Developer in their Agile focused team, you will be developing products and services using the latest technology stacks, keeping millions of individuals safe whilst they conduct business around the globe.

You will work in a unique and talented team with offices across the world in a flexible environment with fantastic tools and techniques. It is an interesting mixture of geospatial data analytics and mapping tools on scalable microservice architecture.

As their Senior Python Developer you will:

Engage in full stack web software engineering using the environments, tools, technologies, and techniques of the software engineering team

Develop the user interface for a next generation geospatial web application

Actively participate in solution design and analysis work, technology evaluation, choice, and evolution

Work closely with Product Owners to determine accurate level of effort estimates, collaborating on committed stories/tasks each sprint

Be a leader, mentor and role model for developers in adopting both craftsmanship of well-engineered code and in adopting agile practices

Understand and abide by information security practices for the protection of proprietary and private data

Enthusiastically and energetically help drive the agile scrum process

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

This client isn’t specifically looking for a degree however a high level or professional experience providing the required skill and knowledge is essential. A typical qualifications would be equivalent to a software development-related undergraduate degree plus 6 or more years of experience in software development

Must have Python expertise with popular frameworks such as Django – ideally 3+ years

Knowledge of JavaScript and related frameworks

Must be capable of maintaining and developing Python applications

API development and consumption of data through the likes of; redis, SQL, NoSQL

Beneficial

Python and related libraries and frameworks

Web mapping technologies such as MapBox

Javascript and related frameworks

Web UI elements (HTML5, CSS3, Responsive Design)

Devops tools (Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Terraform, etc.)

Cloud deployments and services (Amazon Web Service)

Postman (or similar, to test API calls)

Version control using Git (preferably Bitbucket)

Able to implement unit testing

Demonstrated ability to pick-up and learn new technologies and concepts quickly

Detail-oriented with a quality of work ethic

Self-starting person that can proactively identify and solve problems and tasks

Creative and persistent engineering problem solver

Benefits:

Free tea and coffee

50% pension contribution

Smart casual dress code

Flexible hours and 1 day a week remote working

International company with a global footprint

100% life policy including disability and severe illness cover

Free undercover on-site secure parking

50% gap cover contribution

Flexible leave policy

50% medical aid contribution

