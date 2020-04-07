ADC buys Standard Bank data centre

Africa Data Centres is acquiring Standard Bank’s purpose-built Tier IV data centre in Samrand.

Designed to provide the security and reliability demanded by a banking IT system, the data centre is configured with total redundancy of all power and cooling equipment, and is physically secure.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the South African Competition Authorities.

“The unique combination of this outstanding facility with Africa Data Centres’ certified operational excellence makes it the ideal choice for the most demanding organisations, particularly those in the financial services sector, who demand the highest standards of security and resilience for their IT infrastructure,” says Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

“We will open this hidden gem to the market, on an open-access basis, allowing any modern technology-driven organisation to benefit from this outstanding facility.”

The data centre has sufficient power and vacant space for significant expansion, he adds.

Like all of Africa Data Centres’ facilities, the Samrand facility will operate on a fully carrier-and cloud-neutral basis.

“The Samrand facility is an ideal fit with Africa Data Centres’ focus on providing worldclass data centres,” Duproz says. “The availability of this incredible facility coincides with an unprecedented level of demand from national, continental and global customers who expect the highest levels of quality, security and reliability.

“In response to this demand, Africa Data Centres has also started work on a further 10 MW IT capacity facility at its Midrand campus.”

Jörg Fischer, executive head: group operations/shared services and group real estate services at Standard Bank Group, comments: “Standard Bank is extremely pleased to have completed this historic milestone with Africa Data Centres.”