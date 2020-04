Business Analyst – Financial Services

Seeking a certified and experienced Business Analyst with financial-services experience, especially as it relates to insurance and savings products and the related processes.

Business Analysis Techniques:

Requirement Elicitation

Requirement Tracking

Decision Analysis

Risk Analysis

Data Analysis

Story Boarding

User Journey Analysis

Usability Matrix

MoSCoW Analysis

Data Flow Diagrams

Use Cases

User Stories

User Requirements Specification

NFR Analysis

Impact Analysis

Data Dictionary & Glossary

Business Rules Analysis & Management

Functional Decompositions

Acceptance & Evaluation Criteria Definition

Sequence Diagrams

Process Reengineering / Reverse Engineering

As-Is, To-Be & Gap Analysis

Requirements Traceability/Coverage Matrix

Elicitation Techniques:

Brainstorming

Focus Groups

Prototyping & Wireframes

Documentation

Requirement Gathering Workshops

Modelling Techniques:

Business Process Modelling

Cross Functional Modelling

Logical Data Modelling

Scope Modelling

Data Modelling

