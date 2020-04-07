Full Stack MEAN Developer

Are you a Software Developer, skilled in the MEAN stack? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Full Stack MEAN Developer to join their Cape Town, CBD based team.

Requirements:

– 4+ years’ experience in MEAN Stack development.

– Fully proficient in NodeJS.

– Experienced in Angular, React, Ionic, and database architecture.

– Familiar with Agile/Scrum and organised working structures (Trello, JIRA, Bamboo).

– Previous exposure to AWS is beneficial but not required.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position